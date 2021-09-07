Weibo suspends Chinese fan club account for BTS member Jimin in ongoing Beijing crackdown on celebrity and fan culture

The exterior of South Korean airline Jeju Air with Jimin’s photo from September 1 to November 30 with the money raised from crowdfunding. — Picture viaTwitter/SUSU_ou

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — The Chinese fan club of K-pop boy band BTS member Jimin has been suspended by Weibo following a crackdown by Beijing on celebrities and fan culture.

The Straits Times reported that the platform had banned the account, @JIMINBAR_CHINA, from posting for 60 days, saying it had violated its rules with its crowdfunding campaign to raise funds to celebrate Jimin’s 26th birthday on October 13.

The fan club had raised a whopping one million yuan (RM642,475) in three minutes when it launched its campaign in April and had collected 2.3 million yuan (RM1.5 million) after one hour.

The club collaborated with South Korean airline Jeju Air to customise the exterior of a plane with Jimin’s photo from Sept 1 to Nov 30 with the money raised.

The plane tickets and cups on board were also customised to say “Happy Jimin Day”.

The club also took out advertisements in The New York Times in the US and The Times in UK on Jimin’s birthday.

In a pinned tweet, the club claimed that the advertisements are the world’s first fan support to appear in both The New York Times and The Times at the same time the largest scale promotion.

The advertisement is set to go live at 10.13am local time.