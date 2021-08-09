King, Queen convey condolences to singer Siti Sarah’s family

Istana Negara in a statement on its Facebook account today stated that Their Majesties also expressed their sadness over her passing and hoped that her family will be patient and resilient as they cope with the loss. ― Picture from Facebook/Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 ― Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed their condolences to the family of popular Malaysian singer Siti Sarah Raisuddin, who died early this morning of Covid-19.

Istana Negara in a statement on its Facebook account today stated that Their Majesties also expressed their sadness over her passing and hoped that her family will be patient and resilient as they cope with the loss.

“Their Majesties pray for her soul be blessed by Allah SWT and placed among the righteous,” read the statement.

She died at Tuanku Muhriz Chancellor’s Hospital (HCTM), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Cheras, here, at 5.13am.

Siti Sarah, 37, who was seven months pregnant, was admitted to HCTM on Wednesday evening after suffering from a severe cough and low oxygen levels due to the infection. The baby was saved by Caesarian section.

Her remains were laid to rest at 1.45pm, at the Kampung Sungai Pusu Muslim Cemetery, Gombak here.

Siti Sarah and her comedian husband Shahmira Muhammad or better known as Shuib Sepahtu, 39, and their three children were confirmed to have contracted the virus since July 25 after undergoing screening tests when their maid tested positive for the virus. Her husband and the children have since recovered. ― Bernama