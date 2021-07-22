Chloe Zhao joins fellow Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho on Venice festival jury

Chloe Zhao arrives at the 93rd Academy Awards, at Union Station, in Los Angeles April 25, 2021. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 22 — Nomadland director Chloe Zhao will join fellow Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho on the main jury at this year’s Venice International Film Festival, organisers said on Wednesday.

The judging line-up for the 78th edition of the festival held in the Italian lagoon city will also include Widows and Harriet actress Cynthia Erivo and filmmaker Alexander Nanau, a nominee at this year’s Oscars for documentary Colectiv.

Virginie Efira, star of this month’s Cannes Film Festival contender Benedetta, actress Sarah Gadon, known for Alias Grace and Enemy, and Italian director Saverio Costanzo complete the line-up.

The festival earlier this year had already announced Parasite director Bong as the president of the jury, which hands out the event’s main Golden Lion prize. Nomadland won the award at Venice last September.

This year’s festival runs from September 1-11. — Reuters