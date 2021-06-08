Namewee thanks angry Blackpink fans for driving up views on ‘You Know Who Is My Father’ video

Namewee remains unbothered by Blackpink fans’ criticism of his latest music video. — Pictures via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, June 8 — Controversial rapper Namewee has thanked Blackpink fans for driving up the views on his You Know Who Is My Father music video.

The 38-year-old provocateur has brushed off demands from the group's fandom, known as Blinks, to apologise to the members for sexualising them in his lyrics.

Instead, he challenged Blinks to engage with his content even more in the description underneath the lyric video for You Know Who Is My Father.

“Hello Blackpink fans. Thanks for (increasing my) view rate.

“There is also a lyrics version here, please continue!

"How you like that that that that,” said Namewee, referencing Blackpink’s hit single How You Like That.

He also took a sarcastic jab at the fandom’s ability to “mobilise” and leave wave after wave of angry comments on his video.

The Johor-born musician added that it was a “pity” that Blinks has reportedly failed to understand what his song is about.

Namewee previously came under fire after he included a line about “watching Blackpink and masturbating” in You Know Who Is My Father.

The music video, which was released on May 28 in collaboration with online casino me88, features scantily-clad women and close-up shots of their bodies as they frolic in a swimming pool and fawn over Namewee.

Namewee said that the song is meant to be a parody of Malaysia’s wealthy elite but many have slammed the video’s sleazy nature and called it “disrespectful” to women.

The You Know Who Is My Father music video garnered at least 4.5 million views before it was taken down by YouTube recently.

Accessing the video's link brings up an error page that says it was removed for “violating YouTube's Community Guidelines.”