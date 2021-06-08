Korean actress Han Ye-seul refutes rumours that she slapped Blackpink’s Jennie over an ex-boyfriend

Han (left) said she has never met Jennie in person before. — Pictures via Instagram/han_ye_seul_ and Instagram/jennierubyjane

PETALING JAYA, June 8 — Korean actress Han Ye-seul has shut down rumours that she slapped Blackpink member Jennie in a reply to an Instagram comment on her page.

Han, 39, said she has never even crossed paths with Jennie once when a follower asked if the popular rumour about her slapping the Kill This Love singer was true.

“I never even met Miss Jennie once,” Han wrote.

The gossip about Han and Jennie began after the actress ended a three-year relationship with record producer Teddy Park in 2016.

Park has been instrumental in Blackpink's rise to global fame and has worked on some of their greatest hits like Whistle, Boombayah, and How You Like That.

He was romantically linked to Jennie in 2017, though Blackpink’s label YG Entertainment has denied this.

Han addressed the issue after hosting an impromptu question and answer session on her Instagram last Friday.

Many of her followers also took the opportunity to quiz her about her relationship with stage actor Ryu Sung-jae and his reportedly unsavoury past.

Media outlet Dispatch has accused Ryu of being a former male escort who frequently entertained married women while working at an unlicensed karaoke bar and that he had received financial support from them as well.

Han later admitted in an Instagram post that Ryu did work as a karaoke bar host in the past but strongly refuted allegations that he had taken advantage of his clients.