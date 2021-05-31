BTS craze continues as 7-Eleven Malaysia introduces two new and exclusive BTS-themed HY Coffee

The BTS craze continues as 7-Eleven Malaysia introduces two new BTS-themed HY Coffee. —Photo courtesy of 7-Eleven Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — The craze for South Korean boy band BTS continues as 7-Eleven Malaysia introduces two new BTS-themed HY Coffee.

7-Eleven Malaysia first hinted their introduction of the exclusive BTS HY Coffee by changing their Facebook profile picture to the iconic BTS purple last Saturday which has caught the attention of local BTS fans known as ARMY.

The changing of their profile picture has garnered over 3,000 likes and has been shared over 700 times on Facebook.

According to 7-Eleven Malaysia’s marketing general manager Ronan Lee, the two limited edition BTS HY Coffee includes the 270ml Cold Brew Americano which comes in bold black and the 270ml Hot Brew Vanilla Latter which comes in glamorous gold.

The BTS HY Coffee is priced at RM11.90 each.

“The exclusive BTS HY Coffee comes in two exclusive variants, each adorned with the seven members of the South Korean boy band – RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

“The BTS HY Coffee is now available in all 7-Eleven outlets in Peninsular Malaysia, while stocks last,” Lee said.

Lee also hinted at a new BTS coffee range which will be released soon.

In May last year, 7-Eleven Malaysia had introduced another line of exclusive BTS HY Coffee which features seven of the boy band’s members individually on separate packaging.

Last week, BTS had fans scrambling after the launch of the BTS Meal, a collaboration between the South Korean boy band and McDonalds.

Malaysia was among the first 12 countries to debut it, leading to an overwhelming number of orders that crashed both the McDonald’s delivery app and the online delivery service on its website.