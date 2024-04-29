KOTA BARU, April 29 — Police have confirmed that the bomb explosion and gunfire believed to have occurred in the Gualosira area, Pasemas District in Sungai Golok, Narathiwat Province, early today did not involve any Malaysian residents in the bordering distinct of Pasir Mas, Kelantan.

State police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said instead, the explosion and gunfire occurred just between the suspects and Thai security personnel near the Malaysia-Thailand border.

“I have instructed the Pasir Mas district police, which is near the border, to also investigate this incident.

“At the same time, Kelantan Police have also increased security control at the border, especially around the areas of Kampung Tersang and Jeram Perdah, Pasir Mas, following the incident,” he told a press conference at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Muhamad Zaki said the border security control in Pasir Mas, mounted in cooperation with the General Operations Force, was immediately intensified due to the area’s proximity to the scene.

He said Kelantan police are also prepared to assist the Thai security forces if needed.

Earlier today, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain reportedly said that the police have tightened the Malaysia-Thailand border security following a bomb explosion and gunfire in Sungai Golok, a little after midnight yesterday.

Four Thai security personnel were injured in the incident. — Bernama