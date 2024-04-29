KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Pop megastar Taylor Swift could not contain her excitement following the historic debut of her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

It sold 2.61 million copies and streaming units since its release on April 19 with a total of 1.91 million traditional album sales which included 859,000 vinyl sales, according to Billboard.

This marks the largest sales week for an album on vinyl in the modern era and is currently the top-selling album in 2024 so far.

Following her domination in first week sales, Swift took to X to express her disbelief.

“My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album. 2.6 million, are you actually serious?

“Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed.

“I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS? May 9th can’t come soon enough,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, the album also debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, making it her 14th chart-topping album, tying with rapper Jay-Z for the most number ones for a solo artist.

The Tortured Poets Department is Swift’s 11th studio album, releasing the first 16 tracks of on April 19 before announcing it was a double album and dropping 15 more songs a couple of hours later.

Last week, streaming music platform Spotify said that Swift’s album was the most-streamed album in a single week, surpassing 1 billion streams.

The Time Magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year will resume her Eras Tour, the highest-grossing concert tour in history, this May in Paris with four back-to-back shows alongside rock band Paramore from May 9 to May 12.

The Eras Tour is set to conclude in Vancouver, Canada this December with a three-day show from December 6 to December 8.