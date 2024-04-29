KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate to be the next Kuala Kubu Baru Pang Sock Tao today posted her SPM and UPSR results on social media after being questioned about her education credentials by PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari.

The results showed the budding politician from DAP had scored 10 As in her SPM examination and seven As in UPSR.

“Pasir Mas MP, Tuan Ahmad Fadhli Shaari asked about my UPSR and SPM... Here is the answer.

“I am indebted to the teachers who have taught me. A mere thank you is not enough in return for the devotion that has been poured into educating me. Thanks also to my parents who never neglect their children's education. Thank you daddy mommy!” she shared on her Facebook page and Instagram accounts.

Yesterday, Ahmad Fadhli challenged Pang to share her SPM and UPSR examinations results, saying it “would be interesting to know”.

In a separate post, DAP MP and Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh urged Kuala Kubu Baru voters not boycott the by-election but show up on polling day to vote for Pang.

“If you are a KKB voter, please lock your date to return to vote for Xiao Tao. Such a talent must not lose, what a waste it would be for the Selangor State Legislative Assembly to not have a seat for someone bright yet humble like Xiao Tao,” Yeoh said on her Instagram account, referring to Pang by her nickname in Chinese.

“Now is not the time to boycott a by-election that fields a young Malaysian woman who has made herself available for public service. The choice is clear.

“Please give Xiao Tao an opportunity to represent you in Selangor,” she added.

Public scrutiny over the academic qualifications of the Kuala Kubu Baru candidates first started with Khairul Azhari Saut from Perikatan Nasional when a TikTok user questioned the latter’s university credentials.

In an election poster for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election, the Hulu Selangor Bersatu acting division chief listed that he had an executive diploma in management from Universiti Malaya in 2019 and an executive master of business management qualification from Universiti Malaysia Pahang in 2021.

Khairul told his sceptics that his tertiary education qualifications were obtained locally and can be easily checked with the universities directly.