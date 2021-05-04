Disney+ Hotstar offered automatically for an extra RM5/month to Astro Movies Pack customers

Astro has been appointed as an official distributor and you can enjoy Disney+ Hotstar content with the Movies Pack subscription. — PIcture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Disney+ Hotstar will begin streaming in Malaysia from the 1st of June 2021. Astro has been appointed as an official distributor and you can enjoy Disney+ Hotstar content with the Movies Pack subscription.

According to Astro, Movies Pack customers can stream world-class entertainment on Disney+ Hotstar for an additional RM5 per month. Non-Movies Pack customers will also enjoy Disney+ Hotstar through other attractive value bundles. The subscription will be charged in a single Astro bill.

This means all existing Movies Pack customers will be billed RM5/month extra from 1st June regardless if you’re interested to subscribe Disney+ Hotstar. According to the FAQ, they reserve the right to make price revisions to their packages and customers will be informed starting today. Customers who don’t wish to get Disney+ Hotstar may opt out from the Movies pack.

To enjoy Disney+ Hotstar without Astro, the streaming platform costs RM54.90 for 3 months, which is about RM18.30/month. It’s available for both Android and iOS devices as well as compatible Smart TVs.

Astro has added that they are working towards making Disney+ Hotstar available via the Ultra and Ulti connected boxes later this year which provides a one-stop entertainment convenience.

Henry Tan, Group Chief Executive Officer of Astro, said, “We are delighted to be an official distributor of Disney+ Hotstar in Malaysia and to aggregate more world class content on our platform. Soon customers can enjoy the dazzling line-up from Disney+ Hotstar in addition to the much-loved Astro hits, local signatures, award-winning originals and unparalleled live sports, making us the undisputed entertainment destination for Malaysians.”

Commenting on the partnership, David Shin, General Manager, The Walt Disney Company Taiwan, Hong Kong and South-east Asia, said, “We are excited to launch Disney+ Hotstar in Malaysia for the consumers and also collaborate closely with Astro to deliver powerful entertainment with heart. From iconic Disney classics, to brand-new Disney+ Original series, Malaysian hits from homegrown creators, filmmakers and talent and Asian series and films, there is something for everyone of all ages.”

Editor’s Note: Post has been updated to reflect that all Astro Movies Pack customers will get Disney+ Hotstar bundled in automatically. Customers will have to pay RM5 per month extra from 1st June 2021.