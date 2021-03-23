Blackpink’s Rosé makes history with ‘On the Ground’ scoring No.1 on both Billboard Global charts

Rosé has been making a name for herself as a solo singer. — Picture via Instagram/roses_are_rosie

PETALING JAYA, March 23 — Blackpink member Rosé has set another record for herself as a solo artiste after topping the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts with her song On the Ground.

The 24-year-old is the first musician to achieve number one on the Billboard Global Excl. US as both a solo singer and with a group, after Blackpink topped the same chart in October 2020 with their track Lovesick Girls.

Following the drop of her first solo single album R on March 12, Rosé shot to the top of the Billboard Global 200 with On the Ground with 92.1 million streams that same week.

Her new song Gone, which appears on R as a B-side, also entered the Billboard Global 200 at number 29 with 19.6 million streams.

Rosé, who was raised in Australia and is now based in South Korea, is best known for being part of the popular K-pop girl group Blackpink.

Their hit songs include How You Like That, Kill This Love, Ice Cream featuring American singer Selena Gomez, and their collaboration with British pop star Dua Lipa for Kiss and Make Up.

Rosé’s first solo music video for On the Ground has already broken YouTube records by garnering 41.6 million views in the first 24 hours of its release on March 12, beating PSY’s Gangnam Style which amassed 36 million views on its first day.

Blackpink fans have continued to stream On the Ground religiously, with the video now boasting over 111 million views and trending at number two on YouTube in Malaysia.