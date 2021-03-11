‘Barfi!’ actor Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19, undergoing self-quarantine and recovering well

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19 and is recovering at home. — Picture via Instagram/ranbir_kapooor

PETALING JAYA, March 11 — Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor known for his movies such as PK, Sanju, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Barfi! has tested positive for Covid-19.

This was confirmed by his mother Neetu Kapoor on Instagram.

Ranbir is also the son of the late Bobby actor Rishi Kapoor who died of cancer last year in April.

“He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions,” read Neetu’s post.

Neetu, who tested positive for Covid-19 last December has recovered as confirmed by her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

Famous Bollywood celebrities including actresses Tillotama Shome and Karisma Kapoor.shared sympathetic messages and well-wishes to Ranbir

BusinessTimes reported that Ranbir’s next offering due is his latest movie Brahmastra where he will be acting alongside actress Alia Bhatt.