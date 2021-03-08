Actor Azhar Sulaiman lodges police report after getting bashed for daughter’s ‘sexy’ photo (VIDEO)

PETALING JAYA, Mar 8 — Malaysian actor Azhar Sulaiman has lodged a police report after keyboard warriors claimed he was a bad parent for letting his daughter post “sexy” photos online.

In his latest Facebook update, the Abang ‘92 star posted a selfie and video of himself at the Jalan Tun Razak police station.

He did not offer any additional details about the report.

In his clip, Azhar said that every parent wants an obedient child but emphasised that children are also individuals who should be able to make their own decisions.

The controversy began when Azhar’s daughter Kasih Iris Leona, 19, posted a Twitter photo to show off her new hair colour recently.

Social media users decided to shame her for her outfit instead, calling it “revealing” and advising her to “cover up.”

Azhar also received his fair share of hate from people who claimed that he was falling short of his parental duties.

The 49-year-old then took to Facebook to issue a witty response, in which he sarcastically agreed to pay for Leona to undergo breast reduction surgery if it would silence the haters.

“Leona, please find a breast reduction clinic. Daddy will pay for the makeover!

“Once your chest is small, I’m sure you won’t be able to wear sexy clothes anymore,” Azhar wrote.

Azhar was berated for being a ‘bad parent’ after social media users became angry over his daughter’s outfit on social media. — Picture from Facebook/azhar.sulaiman.73

He also made a follow-up comment on an earlier post saying that a person’s faith in religion cannot be measured based on the clothes they wear.

Azhar added that even those who appear outwardly religious are just as susceptible to sinful acts, citing cases of religious teachers who allegedly raped their students.

Azhar called out hypocrites on his page for judging a person based on what they wear. — Picture from Facebook/azhar.sulaiman.73

Leona also issued her own rebuke on Twitter in a short but scathing post made last night.

“If you can’t stand the sight of me, why do you even follow me?” she asked.