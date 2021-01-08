‘I wasn’t with all those freaks’: Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay comments on Capitol riot and comparisons to his signature look (VIDEO)

Who wore it better — Jake Angeli, a prominent follower of the far-right QAnon conspiracy taking on Jamiroquai singer Jay Kay’s choice of wacky headgear. — Picture from Twitter/@sjwincmh

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Jamiroquai singer Jay Kay denied he was part of the rioters who stormed the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday.

Taking to the band’s Twitter, the 1990s jazz-funk performer commented on comparisons with one of President Donald Trump’s bare-chested supporters who wore a horned animal fur hat.

Good Morning Washington, loving the headgear, but not sure that's my crowd. Stay safe everyone, J xxx pic.twitter.com/8Fuime28cc — Jamiroquai (@JamiroquaiHQ) January 7, 2021

“But I’m afraid I wasn’t with all those freaks,” AFP quoted the 51-year-old singer as saying.

The agency reported that the Trump supporter sporting fur and face-paint had been identified by US media as Jake Angeli, a prominent follower of the far-right QAnon conspiracy.

He was shown standing on the dais of the House of Representatives.

Jamiroquai’s hits in the 1990s included Virtual Insanity, Cosmic Girl and Space Cowboy and the band’s last album was in 2017.

The band’s artwork featured Kay in silhouette, wearing an enormous horned hat.

Meanwhile, Kay also told his followers that Britain’s coronavirus lockdowns was taking a toll.

“We’d like to get back on the road, but of course we can’t.

“Haven’t seen the band for ages.

“Big hug to all of them,” Kay said, ending the 1.02 minute clip that has been viewed over one million times.