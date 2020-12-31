Malaysian singer Zizi Kirana to stop wearing sexy revealing attire, citing mother's advice

Malaysian singer Zizi Kirana stopped wearing revealing clothes following mother's advice. — Photo via Instagram/ zizi_kirana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Malaysian singer Zizi Kirana is abandoning her sexy image for a more conservative choice of dressing following advice from her mother.

The 35-year-old, whose real name is Nur Fazelah @ Zizie Mad Tahil, said she decided to change her dressing after her mother sent her a long message about the matter.

“When I read mummy's message, the first thought that crossed my mind was, have I been disappointing her all this while?

“I cried when I read her message,” she told Malay portal mStar, adding that she has since stopped wearing body-hugging clothes.

Zizi said her mother also advised her to change her dressing slowly, to which the Eh singer agreed to make the effort.

“Mummy said it was not a necessity to wear tudung but she doesn't want me to change my mind after I decided to don the tudung.”

She said as the first step, she had removed photos showing her wearing revealing clothes from her social media accounts.

Zizi had previously donned the hijab during Ramadan.

She however removed it once the holy month was over, a move that drew criticism from social media users.



