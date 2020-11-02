Tickets for Malaysian Mandopop queen Fish Leong’s first concert in five years sold out in just eight minutes

Tickets for Malaysian songbird Fish Leong's concert in Taipei Arena sold out in eight minutes. — Photo via Instagram/ Fish Leong

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — A total of 28,000 tickets for Malaysian songbird Fish Leong’s year-end concert on Dec 26 and 27 have been snapped up in just eight minutes.

The When We Talk About Love 2020 concert will be held at Taiwan’s Taipei Arena.

Taking to her Instagram, Leong thanked fans for their support.

Her cousin, Malaysian singer Z-Chen encouraged Leong to increase the number of dates, saying, “Should have five dates,” he replied to her post.

This is the first time in five years Leong is having a concert.

The 41-year-old was supposed to kick off her China tour in Shanghai on Valentine’s Day earlier this year, but had to postpone it due to the Covid-19 pandemic.