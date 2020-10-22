Jason Derulo accused of clout-chasing by BTS fans after snubbing group in 'Savage Love' celebration clip (VIDEO)

Derulo has been labelled a ‘clout chaser’ by BTS fans for not acknowledging their role in taking ‘Savage Love’ to the top of the charts. — Pictures from Instagram

PETALING JAYA, Oct 22 — American singer Jason Derulo is accused of using K-pop band BTS for clout after he initially failed to thank them in a video celebrating the success of their remix of Savage Love.

BTS fans were enraged after seeing Derulo tagging his friends in a TikTok clip showing a lavish party he threw to honour the remix reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 last week, his first number in the charts after 11 years.

Derulo did not acknowledge BTS in the caption or the video, and the version of the song used in the clip was the original track that did not feature the K-pop stars, despite the renewed popularity of the song courtesy of the popular boyband.

BTS fans, known collectively as the ARMY, took to Twitter to voice their anger over the issue and said Derulo was discrediting the boyband’s role in popularising his music.

just a reminder for jason derulo that savage love wouldn’t even graze no. 1 on billboard if it weren’t for bts. so show a lil’ gratitude yeah? pic.twitter.com/sRQ2fWDd4x — nicole (@sakuseita) October 19, 2020

seriously man ??? where's BTS ??? you're here on number one chart because of BTS , no hates but seriously you're here on top because of BTS , don't worry, now just watch your songs go down on the chart #JasonDeruloIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/TTQphnMK27 — maulika (@maulikaGupta1) October 19, 2020

I think this is enough to show who @BTS_twt are:

45M in. 58M in

2months. Just two weeks.



Jason derulo#JasonDeruloIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/udb12oY9eX — 박지민⁷💜🙃 (@h3y_Smil3forBTS) October 19, 2020

Following the backlash, Derulo reposted the TikTok clip to his Twitter and Instagram and thanked BTS and producer Jawsh 685 in the caption.

Derulo continues to face criticism from ARMYs who say he ought to learn from BTS’ previous collaborators, such as rapper Nicki Minaj, DJ Steve Aoki and singer MAX, who they claim “did not use BTS for clout” and respected them as artistes in their own right.

They also shared an old video of singer Halsey, who featured on the Korean group's 2019 hit single Boy With Luv, sharing her thoughts on the protective nature of BTS fans.

"Armys are rightfully protective over BTS coz this is a band that was obviously taken advantage of in many ways ppl promising them spins, radio plays in exchange of social media power coz the fanbase knows what they can do." - halsey nailed it, jason derulo should learn from her. pic.twitter.com/sQwfS1muRd — ᴮᴱ⁷𐤀 | #𝔻𝕐ℕ𝔸𝕄𝕀𝕋𝔼 🍓 (@kth1comingg) October 19, 2020

“It’s an intimidating thing getting involved with BTS because you know the power of the ARMY and how protective they are, and rightfully so because this is a band that has been taken advantage of in many ways.

“People have promised (BTS) spins and radio plays in exchange for social media power because their fans know what they can accomplish,” said Halsey in an interview for the Zach Sang Show.