Covid-19: Macaulay Culkin wears face mask with iconic ‘Home Alone’ screaming expression to get people to stay safe (VIDEO)

The former child star who turned 40 this year reminded others to wear a mask during the pandemic. ― Picture via Instagram/Macaulay Culkin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 ― Former child actor Macaulay Culkin is harnessing the power of his most iconic film, Home Alone, in a bid to get people to wear a mask during the pandemic.

Culkin, who starred in the 1990 holiday comedy that launched him to stardom, took to Instagram on Wednesday wearing a face mask featuring an image of the film’s famous palms-to-cheek shriek.

“Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self.

“Don’t forget to wear your masks, kids,” the 40-year-old actor wrote.

The post has since received over 277,000 likes along with multiple enquiries on where to purchase the mask.

In the film, Culkin plays an eight-year-old troublemaker Kevin McCallister who is accidentally left home alone by his family during a Christmas vacation.

The bathroom scene where he applies aftershave and screams from the burning sensation is just one of many memorable moments from the beloved ‘90s movie.

In 2018, Culkin reenacted some of the film’s scenes in an advertisement for Google Assistant much to the delight of fans.

The actor will next be seen in Season 10 of American Horror Story.