Amid rumours of infidelity, actress Nadia Brian’s husband plans to file for divorce after three months living apart

The pair have been married since early November last year. — Picture via Instagram/Muizznasruddin

PETALING JAYA, Oct 7 — After months of speculation about their relationship Muizz Nasruddin has finally revealed that he plans to call it quits on his marriage to local actress Nadia Brian.

Muizz, 29, told mStar that his relationship with Nadia is on the verge of falling apart after confirming the rumours that his social media post at the end of last month was indeed about his wife and her alleged infidelity.

“My post on Instagram from a couple of weeks ago is true. I have been insulted, betrayed and persecuted. I have sufficient evidence to prove that my wife cheated on me,” said Muizz.

“I decided to finally speak up about us because she has gone too far by disrespecting and humiliating me as her husband, and my family as well.”

He also said that he’s had enough of shouldering the blame for their marital woes and plans to put an end to their marriage.

“She’s been telling everyone in the industry that our problems are my fault because I did not give her the life she wants.

“I’m really, really disappointed. I will file for a divorce at the Syariah court because it’s the only option I have left.”

Just over a week ago, reports surfaced claiming that Nadia was having an affair with her Sweetie Nanie co-star Aidit Noh, after Muizz sneakily used their initials “ANvsNB” in a hashtag on his Instagram post.

Muizz said in earlier reports that he and Nadia haven’t been living together for almost three months, which is coincidentally the time when rumours about their shaky relationship started to surface.

He also said that he failed in his attempts to “save” their marriage, even after a meetup with Nadia’s family.

Muizz has remained tight-lipped about their relationship until now. — Picture via Instagram/muizznasruddin

“Although she didn’t live with me for almost three months, we were still husband and wife. I never chased her away and I’ve asked her to come back many times, but she refuses and lives with her mother now,” said Muizz last week.

“All my attempts to call her mother and family to work out our problems have been unsuccessful. I’ve tried my best to save the marriage but she just won’t cooperate.”

Rumours about Muizz and Nadia’s marital troubles began surfacing in August after the pair “unfollowed” each other on social media and no longer shared photos of them together either.

Nadia refuted those claims saying that they were fine and she was just spending more time and focus on caring for her immediate family.

Muizz and Nadia, whose real name is Nadia Najwa Mohamed Rashidi Brian, tied the knot on November 9 last year at Magica Hall in Shah Alam.