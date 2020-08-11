Beloved ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ starfish Patrick to get own show in spinoff

‘The Patrick Star Show’ will see SpongeBob’s best friend as a late-night talk show host. ― Picture via Instagram/SpongeBob SquarePants

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 ― Patrick Star, the friendly pink starfish that is SpongeBob SquarePants’ best friend is getting a show of his own.

Fans of the long-running series will know that SpongeBob’s Bikini Bottom fellow resident and dim-witted sidekick is just as famous in his own right.

Deadline reported that Nickelodeon is in the midst of finalising deals for the spinoff titled The Patrick Star Show.

Bill Fagerbakke, who voiced Patrick in the cartoon series will continue to voice the character in the spinoff which will see him as a late-night talk show comparable to that of The Larry Sanders Show and Comedy Bang! Bang!.

The series will also revolve around the pudgy starfish and his family.

Voiceover recordings have begun for The Patrick Star Show and the series’ 13 episodes are being developed by the creative team behind SpongeBob SquarePants.

It is unclear which other SpongeBob characters will be featured in the upcoming series but Variety reported that new characters will be introduced, voiced by new actors.

Nickelodeon declined to comment on the new spinoff.

The Patrick Star Show marks the second SpongeBob spinoff after Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years a prequel series which was announced last year.

Kamp Koral, slated for an early 2021 release on ViacomCBS’ streaming service CBS All Access, centres around a 10-year-old SpongeBob during summer camp.

First aired in May 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants is the highest rated series to air on Nickelodeon and is the fifth-longest-running American animated series.

The series generated US$13 billion (RM54 billion) in merchandising revenue for Nickelodeon as of late 2017.