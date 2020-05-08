Actor Anthony Hopkins does Drake’s Toosie Slide challenge, charms fans with quirky dance moves (VIDEO)

British actor Sir Anthony Hopkins shows age is just a number and sportingly takes on Canadian rapper Drake's 'Toosie Slide' challenge. — Photo via Facebook/ AnthonyHopkinsArt

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — What does an Oscar-winning actor do when he’s seemingly bored during the Covid-19 shutdown?

Join a rapper’s dance challenge and post it on social media including TikTok.

The result is a quirky video featuring Sir Anthony Hopkins taking on Canadian rapper Drake's Toosie Slide challenge.

The 82-year-old Oscar-winning actor joined some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry such as Justin Bieber and BTS' J-Hope to take part in the dance that involves the dancer moving their right foot forward before sliding left.

The 44-second recording using TikTok was uploaded today on Hopkin's social media and has gotten rave reviews from his fans.

In the post, Hopkins, best known for his portrayal as Hannibal Lecter in the psychological horror film The Silence of the Lambs, also tagged fellow actors Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger to take part.

“I couldn’t even skip when I was a kid,” the actor said in the clip before jumping into a boxing stance and invited Stallone to a fight.

Hopkins, who was nominated in the Oscars for his role as Pope Benedict XVI in The Two Popes, later gave the thumbs up and used Schwarzenegger’s famous line from Terminator saying “Arnold, I’ll be back.”

Hopkins has been active on social media lately and previously shared videos of him playing the piano while his cat Niblo looks on.

Drake released the single Toosie Slide last month and the dance has gone viral on social media platform TikTok.