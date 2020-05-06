Robert Rodriguez and Peyton Reed to direct for ‘The Mandalorian’ new season

Robert Rodriguez directed 'Alita: Battle Angel' in 2019. — Picture courtesy of Robert Rodriguez/Twitter

LOS ANGELES, May 6 — Star Wars Day on May 4 had plenty of surprises for fans of the saga, including news on Twitter of two new directors recruited for the second season of The Mandalorian. Both the Sin City: A Dame to Kill For and Ant-Man and the Wasp directors announced they had joined the team with Jon Favreau. The further adventures of Mando will not reach the small screen until the fall of 2020.

On the day when everyone is supposed to say, “May the fourth be with you,” Alita: Battle Angel director Robert Rodriguez announced the news on Twitter with a picture of himself next to the galaxy’s most famous infant, baby Yoda.

I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe. @StarWars #TheMandalorian #MayThe4th #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/pcmzOHfgaW — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) May 5, 2020

The number of episodes to be directed by Rodriguez has not yet been disclosed, however, it is certain that the director of Sin City: A Dame to Kill For will share some of the season with the creative force behind Ant-Man and the Wasp. Peyton Reed also took advantage of Star Wars Day to reveal his involvement in the latest season of the series, with a photo of a director’s chair with his name and the Mandolorian’s helmet.

Due out on the Disney+ platform in the fall of 2020, the second season of The Mandalorian will be marked by the return of Dave Filoni and the arrival of series creator Jon Favreau in the director’s chair. Shooting of this second season was completed in March, and development for a third season is already underway. — AFP-Relaxnews