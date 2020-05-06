Camila Cabello and Steve Aoki to perform for TikTok charity livestream

Steve Aoki and Camila Cabello will participate in the livestream series 'Happy at Home: #OneCommunity Live.' — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 6 — TikTok is hosting a fundraising livestream from yesterday, May 5 through Saturday, May 9 at 8pm EST, in an effort to raise funds and awareness about Covid-related charities and organisations.

“Happy at Home: #OneCommunity Live” will feature appearances by the likes of Camila Cabello, Steve Aoki, Giada De Laurentiis, Terry Crews, Wayne Brady, Howie Mandel and Kristin Chenoweth.

Also included in the star-studded lineup are TikTok creators Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae, who are respectively followed by more than 53.4 million and 38.2 million people on the video sharing app.

“Happy at Home: #OneCommunity Live” will follow a different theme every night of the week, including #AlwaysLearning, #FamilyTime and #MusicMatters.

This series of nightly livestreams will kick off this Tuesday, May 5 with Brady and Anna O’Brien, who will encourage audiences to support educators through National PTA.

Later this week, the D’Amelio family, Jabbowockeez and Steve Aoki will raise funds for the health professionals on the frontlines of the global Covid-19 pandemic through the CDC Foundation.

“Happy at Home: #OneCommunity Live” will conclude on Saturday, May 9 with Camila Cabello, Howie Mandel and Kristin Chenoweth, who will support the creative community through MusiCares and The Actors Fund.

All proceeds from the livestreams will be donated to organizations highlighted throughout “Happy at Home: #OneCommunity Live.”

Additionally, TikTok will match up to US$10 million in user donations globally through May 27 via the app’s newly released Donation Stickers.

In April, TikTok pledged to donate over US$375 million to support frontline medical workers, educators and local communities amidst the health crisis, with US$2 million benefiting MusiCares’ Covid-19 Relief Fund.

The company also held the two-day “Music Lives” marathon to raise additional funds for the Recording Academy’s MusiCares programme, bringing together musicians and DJs such as Swae Lee, Nas, J Balvin, Arcángel, Anitta, Brytiago, Gigolo y la Exce, The Funk Hunters, Tabi and DJ Bash.

Aside from musical performances, the livestream offered information about the coronavirus from leading experts, as well as advice on how to stay mentally and physically healthy during this time in self-isolation. — AFP-Relaxnews