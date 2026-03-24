KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM), together with relevant agencies, has stepped up preparedness efforts to safeguard the nation’s food security amid ongoing geopolitical conflict in West Asia and the ongoing hot weather.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the focus would be on enhancing supply management efficiency, strengthening the agro-food value chain and implementing mitigation measures to minimise the impact of external factors on the domestic market.

He said that uncertainties in the global landscape resulting from the geopolitical conflict in West Asia could affect the global supply chain with higher oil prices and logistics costs ultimately impacting food prices.

“At the same time, the country is facing challenges posed by hot weather and climate change, which could impact agricultural productivity and domestic food production,” he said in a Facebook post.

Therefore, Mohamad assured that essential food supplies for this year’s Aidilfitri celebration would remain stable, sufficient, and accessible at competitive prices.

He said this was the result of integrated cooperation between KPKM, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), government agencies, and the industry, which ensured that the country’s food supply remained sufficient and stable.

“The Madani government remains committed to ensuring that the country’s food supply is sufficient, stable and accessible to the people under all circumstances,” he said.

Mohamad also called on all parties, including industry players, farmers, breeders and consumers, to continue playing their respective roles in strengthening the country’s food system, ensuring it remains resilient and sustainable.

“Insya-Allah, with the readiness and cooperation of all parties, we will continue to safeguard the country’s food security for the people’s well-being,” he said. — Bernama