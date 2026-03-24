MIRI, March 24 — The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) rescued a critically injured hornbill found on the ground near a building in the Kuala Baram Industrial Estate, as Miri experienced sweltering heat and bush fires in Lutong on Tuesday.

The bird is suspected to have flown into a wall amid the hot and smoky conditions and was found barely alive near a commercial building, Daikin, here.

The distressed bird, a protected species, was discovered by members of the public near Bangunan Daiken Miri Sdn Bhd, who promptly alerted Bomba.

Bomba Miri personnel responded to the call and found the hornbill in a weakened state and sent it to Piasau Nature Reserve (PNR) at Pulau Melayu for further treatment and care, said Bomba Lutong Station chief Henry Jugah.

Despite being located within an urban area, studies by the Sarawak Forestry Corporation, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak and the Malaysian Nature Society have recorded a notable number of plant and animal species at PNR, including 107 plant species and 75 fauna species.

The reserve is well known for having a small population of oriental pied hornbills, with the first written record of the species at the nature reserve dating back to 2005.

Meanwhile, authorities are investigating whether the incident on Tuesday is linked to the prevailing hot weather and haze, which may have disoriented the bird in the city. — The Borneo Post