PETALING JAYA, March 24 — At just 25, Penang-born pianist Vincent Ong has already made his mark on the international classical music scene, yet his return to Malaysia is driven by a deeper mission: to inspire the next generation of musicians.

Ong, who made history as Malaysia’s first-ever finalist and fifth-prize winner at the prestigious 19th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition in 2025, is back on Malaysian soil not for the spotlight, but to share the “spark” of his journey with aspiring local talents through a series of intimate masterclasses and recitals.

Through a collaboration with Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp) under the MyHeart initiative, the pianist’s homecoming features a series of masterclasses and recitals from March 20 to 28, aimed at sharing his expertise with local talent and giving back to Malaysia’s music community.

Ong, who also won First Prize at the 19th International Robert Schumann Competition in 2024, described the visit as an opportunity to connect with aspiring musicians and inspire them to pursue their dreams with confidence. Over 2,200 attendees are expected to join the events in Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

“I’m very glad to be here. This gives me the chance to share music and my experiences with young Malaysian musicians. I hope it will inspire more young people to pursue their dreams with confidence,” he told reporters at the ‘Vincent Ong: A Homecoming’ press conference here today.

During his visit, the classical pianist noted that these interactions provided young musicians with guidance not only in technical skills but also in discipline, focus, and musical appreciation, qualities he himself cultivated through years of rigorous training in Malaysia and Berlin, Germany.

While continuing his international career, Ong expressed a sincere commitment to mentoring local talent through future masterclasses and participation in Malaysian music festivals.

“Teaching and guiding young musicians is something I want to explore more in the future. Right now, I want to focus on performing to gain more experience, but I hope to mentor and share what I have learned internationally,” he added.

Reflecting on his return, Ong said it was personally gratifying to reconnect with family and friends, while professionally rewarding to perform on a prominent stage in his home country.

He added that classical music fosters perseverance and focus, skills that are becoming increasingly essential for young people navigating a world full of digital distractions.

“Participating in competitions like Chopin and Schumann changed my life. The pressure, the media attention, and the audiences, both local and global, taught me how to rise to the occasion.

“Sharing these experiences here helps me process them and, at the same time, gives something meaningful back to others,” he said.

When asked about his future aspirations, the accomplished musician said he prefers to focus on immediate goals and take things one step at a time, though he hopes to one day perform at prestigious venues such as the Dewan Filharmonik Petronas.

Meanwhile, TalentCorp Group chief executive officer Edward Ling said the MyHeart initiative, under the Ministry of Human Resources, enables Malaysians abroad to contribute to the country through mentorship and knowledge sharing.

“Across sectors, we are seeing more Malaysians abroad contributing in tangible ways, from sharing technical expertise and mentoring young talent to collaborating with local institutions and industries.

“This continuous exchange strengthens our talent ecosystem and creates new pathways for Malaysians to learn from global best practices,” he said. — Bernama