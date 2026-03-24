KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The heatwave currently affecting the country not only increases health risks but may also lead to long-term physiological complications such as heatstroke.

Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) public health medicine expert, Associate Prof Dr Malina Osman said health risks from hot weather can be divided into two main categories: acute effects and long-term consequences.

She said acute effects include heatstroke, which occurs when the body is continuously exposed to high temperatures until it fails to adapt, subsequently disrupting the cardiovascular system.

“This condition typically affects individuals unaccustomed to heat or those suddenly exposed to high temperatures. It is more pronounced in those with chronic illnesses, such as kidney disease, hypertension, patients undergoing chemotherapy, the elderly, and individuals with autoimmune issues,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

She added that heatstroke is a grave condition that can be fatal if not treated immediately, while long-term exposure can lead to dehydration, affecting the body’s physiological functions.

“This situation can also exacerbate chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and kidney problems, besides causing stress and discomfort that can impact mental health, including depression,” she said.

She advised the public to pay special attention to vulnerable groups to ensure they are shielded from extreme heat, and to protect chronic patients and the elderly by ensuring they receive adequate medication and water intake.

She also suggested that homes should have heat-buffered spaces, particularly during peak afternoon temperatures, through good ventilation, fans, or air conditioning.

Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) Faculty of Health Sciences senior lecturer, Associate Prof, Dr Aryati Ahmad, emphasised the importance of increasing water intake, fruit consumption, and balanced meals to maintain hydration.

“Reduce the consumption of overly sweet, salty, and fatty foods as they can cause the body to become thirsty quickly, leading to lethargy and discomfort in hot weather,” she said.

She added that food storage must also be handled with care, as high temperatures can cause it to spoil rapidly, increasing the risk of food poisoning.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip advised the public to avoid prolonged exposure in open areas, especially during extreme heat.

“The best measure is to avoid being in open spaces for long periods. If you must go out, use an umbrella or a hat and seek shaded areas,” he told Bernama.

Yesterday, MetMalaysia reported that the Pendang and Baling districts in Kedah became the latest areas hit by a Level 2 heatwave, with daily maximum temperatures reaching 37 to 40 degrees Celsius as of 4 pm. Padang Terap in Kedah also remains at Level 2.

A total of 15 other areas in the Peninsula are at Level 1, including the whole of Perlis and Kuala Lumpur, as well as several districts in Kedah, Penang, and Perak.

MetMalaysia added that a Level 2 heatwave occurs when daily temperatures range from 37 to 40 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days, while a Level 1 is recorded when temperatures are between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius for the same period. — Bernama