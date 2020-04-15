Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato to perform during 'Disney Family Singalong'

Ariana Grande will perform 'I Won’t Say I’m in Love' from 'Hercules' during the television special, 'Disney Family Singalong.' — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 15 — The family-friendly event, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will air on Thursday, April 16 at 8pm EST on ABC.

The star-studded Disney Family Singalong will include musical performances from Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly and Marcus Scribner, among others.

Criss will deliver a rendition of I Wanna Be Like You from the Jungle Book, while Lovato will collaborate with Michael Bublé for the classic A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes from Cinderella.

Josh Groban will perform You’ve Got a Friend In Me, and Tori Kelly will take on the Pocahontas classic Colors of the Wind.

During the television event, James Monroe Iglehart and the Broadway Company of Disney’s Aladdin will reunite for an exclusive rendition of Friend Like Me.

We’re All In This Together will also be performed by the original cast of High School Musical, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel.

According to Deadline, Zac Efron will join his fellow East High Wildcats “to send a message during the special.”

“We couldn’t reach Zac until late but when we did, he immediately jumped in, of course. Everyone we reached out to was quick — and you’ll see it in their spirit and the way they come together from their homes. They recognise this is an opportunity to strengthen spirits for those joining us for the broadcast,” High School Musical director Kenny Ortega told Deadline.

Artists from The Descendants, Zombies and High School Musical: The Series will also participate in the performance of the High School Musical anthem.

Additionally, Disney Family Singalong will include appearances by Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Kristin Chenoweth, Luke Evans, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Amber Riley and John Stamos, among other celebrity guests. — AFP-Relaxnews