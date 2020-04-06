Hong Kong celebrity Karen Mok under fire for supporting ban on eating dog and cat meat

Mok has come under fire for supporting the ban on consumption of dog and cat meat in Shenzhen. — Photo via Facebook/ KarenMokOffiical

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 6 — Hong Kong superstar Karen Mok’s joy over news that Shenzhen banned dog and cat meat consumption was not met well by Chinese social media users.

Many lashed out at Mok soon after the celebrity uploaded the status on her Chinese social media platform Weibo, reported ET Today.

“This is a much welcomed news! Hopefully a similar move is implemented nationwide,” Mok had posted.

While many share and supported her sentiments, there were many who criticised Mok.

“To ban eating of wild animals is understandable but to say China is not civilised just because its people eat dog meat is laughable,” one user wrote while another shared the ban is akin to bowing down to pressure from the West.

Using the same logic, one user urged the people to stop eating pork.

“I have reared pigs before and it is sad to see them end up on the table.”

Mok is known to be a strong advocate of animal rights, having been involved in numerous campaigns.

The 49-year-old often shares photos of her pets.

Shenzhen had announced last Thursday that it would ban the eating of dogs and cats in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is believed to have stemmed from the wildlife trade.

The new ordinance will come into effect on May 1 making Shenzhen the first city in China to ban the consumption of animals raised as pets.