BTS launch web series to help self-isolating fans learn Korean

South Korean boy band BTS at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. ― AFP pic

SEOUL, March 25 ― The South Korean superstars will host 30 language lessons in an effort to “make it easy and fun for global fans who have difficulty enjoying BTS's music and contents due to the language barrier.”

The series will launch at a perfect time for BTS fans cooped up at home, as an ever-growing number of countries and territories have reported a spike in Covid-19 infections and deaths in recent weeks.

The episodes will focus on specific Korean grammar and expressions, with each lesson plan developed by researchers at the Korean Language Content Institute and Professor Heo Yong of the Department of Korean Education at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.

They will teach BTS fans, commonly referred to as “Army,” some Korean expressions frequently used by band members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Learn Korean with BTS will reuse material from the South Korean septet's reality show, Run BTS!, and from the YouTube series Bangtan Bombs and BTS Episodes.

BTS management company, Big Hit Entertainment, recently discussed the inspiration behind the new web series, which was reportedly inspired by fans' repeated calls to add English subtitles to the band's videos.

“There are only limited ways our fans could learn Korean with ease. Big Hit has created Korean learning media using artist content for a more rewarding and immersive experience for our fans,” Big Hit Entertainment founder, Bang Si-Hyuk, said in a statement.

The three-minute episodes will be accessible starting this yesterday, March 24 at 2.00pm KST (1.00am EST) through BTS fan-community app Weverse, before being released every Monday at 9.00pm KST.

Analysts have long noticed the beneficial impact of BTS in promoting South Korean culture worldwide, as the boy band keeps on smashing records with their recently-released Map of the Soul: 7 album.

The Modern Language Association has notably noticed a 45 per cent increase in university-level enrollment in Korean language classes between 2009 and 2013, with the number of enrolled students going from 8,449 to 12,229. ― AFP-Relaxnews