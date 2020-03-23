Malaysian entertainment personality Cheryl Lee Xin Yi shares vegetable names in Cantonese for men tasked to shop essentials

Lee shared a list of vegetables in Cantonese to help the uninitiated shop for essentials. — Photo via Facebook/ CherylLeeXinYi

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Some men may be having a tough time identifying the different types of food stuff especially vegetables as authorities have called on only heads of families to go out to shop for necessities in the fight against the deadly Covid-19 with the movement control order (MCO).

With the Information Department having drawn up its own list to assist men, local TV and radio personality Cheryl Lee Xin Yi is doing her part by sharing a list of vegetable names in Cantonese.

In a Facebook post, Lee suggested those tasked with picking up groceries print out her post that carried a list of types of vegetables.

“This will avoid the head of the family from buying broccoli when you actually wanted cauliflower. Asked to buy cucumber, he may just buy you sponge gourd.”

She however said if the head brought the wrong vegetables, it’s not the end of the world.

“When he comes back, just eat durian (heard the price is very cheap lately).”

Her post had since been shared over 400 times and over 1,300 reactions.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof had on Saturday said that only one representative of a family is allowed to go out to purchase daily essentials under MCO to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.