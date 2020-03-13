Actress Diana Danielle lashes out at social media influencer King Coco’s political venture, questions her credibility

Diana couldn’t believe that King Coco was elected to such a prominent role in her hometown. — Picture via Facebook/Shy Feu Din & Instragram/@dianadanielleb.

PETALING JAYA, March 13 — Actress Diana Danielle has taken to social media to question the recent appointment of social media influencer, King Coco, to represent her hometown for the women’s wing of a political party.

The 28-year-old actress, who is the wife of Datuk Farid Kamil Zahari, took to Twitter yesterday to criticise the influencer, whose real name is Marshaira Ismail, 1*+being appointed as the Head of the women’s wing (Srikandi) for Parti Pribumi Bersatu in Bagan Serai, Perak.

Having heard the news of the local party election, Diana said she couldn’t believe that someone presumably unqualified such as King Coco could obtain such an important position in her hometown.

I’m actually furious, I’m from Bagan Serai. I think it’s the most irresponsible decision to allow that influencer/attention seeking missus to be the voice of the people. Does she even know how big a responsibility it is? What are her qualifications? This is no joke. — Diana Danielle (@ImDianaDanielle) March 12, 2020

Diana wondered aloud how the 22-year-old social media influencer would cope with her new responsibilities and didn’t hold back on her thoughts about the local party election either.





“I seriously question it. You need people with a lot more weight to be a ‘Wakil Rakyat’. Full stop.”

Having grown up in Bukit Merah at Bagan Serai, Diana feels that King Coco wouldn’t be a good fit for her new role, citing that she is too young and unqualified to carry out the responsibilities.

Kalau nak tahu peranan WAKIL RAKYAT, click below untuk baca, rasa influencer fondeisyon tu cukup mental stealth and capacity ke untuk pikul tanggungjawab ni? Political party tu pun tak rasa irresponsible ke serah kuasa macam tu je?https://t.co/vl0lo1qQ1u — Diana Danielle (@ImDianaDanielle) March 12, 2020

“She is not qualified. Don’t destroy the hopes of the people with an immature election like this,” said Diana.

“Do you think this makeup influencer has the mental strength and capacity to bear this responsibility?”

Diana isn’t alone in her criticism of King Coco with many social media users reacting similarly to her post that has since garnered over two thousand shares and three thousand likes.

Many social media users echoed Diana’s disapproval, saying that King Coco is neither experienced nor qualified to take on the role and that her appointment is a “joke”.

“I’m not from Bagan Serai, but I strongly feel that all these Insta-famous people joining politics is just going to make it worse. People who voted for her are a lost cause,” wrote one user.

Photos of King Coco, as a candidate for the head of the Women’s Wing role went viral on social media two days ago, with many initially questioning its authenticity.

According to reports, King Coco was allegedly appointed as the Head of the Women’s Wing in Bagan Serai on Sunday, March 8, beating two other candidates by a total of 62 votes.

King Coco first rose to online popularity a few years ago when videos of her speaking Malay with a Western accent, claiming that she was mixed-race, went viral.