Netflix's 'The Eddy' releases first trailer (VIDEO)

Actor André Holland plays Elliot Udo in Netflix's new eight-episode miniseries, ‘The Eddy’. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 ― Episodes of the limited series set in Paris will be directed by Damien Chazelle (La La Land), Alan Poul (Tales of the City), Cannes Camera d'Or-winner Houda Benyamina (Divines) and Laïla Marrakchi (Le Bureau des Légendes).

A first teaser trailer has been unveiled for Netflix's new eight-episode miniseries, The Eddy.

The series centers on Elliot Udo, played by André Holland (Moonlight). A formerly celebrated jazz pianist in New York, Elliot is now the co-owner of struggling Paris jazz club The Eddy, where he manages the house band fronted by lead singer and romantic interest Maja (Joanna Kulig).

When Elliot's troubled teenage daughter Julie (Amandla Stenberg) arrives in Paris to live with him, his personal and professional worlds quickly start to unravel.

Secrets are revealed when Elliot discovers that his co-owner Farid (Tahar Rahim) may be involved in some questionable business practices at the club. “The Eddy” follows Elliot as he confronts his past and fights to protect his club and his loved ones.

The teaser shows Holland striding down a busy, noisy Paris street towards the titular club, to the strains of music. He runs into Stenberg, and they enter The Eddy ― but the teaser ends there, giving viewers no opportunity to peek inside the club itself.

Chazelle developed The Eddy along with Poul Jack Thorne (National Treasure) and six-time Grammy Award winner Glen Ballard. Ballard also wrote the songs and established the show's band, which comprises real-life Parisian jazz musicians Randy Kerber, Ludovic Louis, Lada Obradovic, Jowee Omicil and Damian Nueva Cortes.

The Eddy also features Leïla Bekhti, Melissa George, Adil Dehbi, Benjamin Biolay, Tchéky Karyo and rapper Sopico.

The Eddy will premiere on Netflix on May 8, 2020. See the teaser trailer here.

The official soundtrack for the series will also be released on May 8 via Arista Records, featuring original music from the show. ― AFP-Relaxnews