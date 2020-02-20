‘Amazing Stories’: Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for the series produced by Steven Spielberg

The first season of the Apple TV+ anthology series ‘Amazing Stories’ will comprise ten episodes. — Picture courtesy of Apple TV/Youtube

LOS ANGELES, Feb 20 — Five episodes of the revival of 1980s cult series will be available from Friday, March 6 on Apple’s streaming platform. The news was announced in the first official trailer for the anthology, which has been developed by Amblin Television, Steven Spielberg’s production company.

Hot on the heels of the return of The Twilight Zone to American TV, another cult series, Amazing Stories, is coming back to small screens in the US.

Once again produced by Steven Spielberg, the new version of the anthology will include elements from the original series created by the director of Jurassic Park in the 1980s, notably the signature tune written at the time by Oscar-winning composer John Williams.

Of the ten episodes comprised by the first season, the first five will be available from Friday, March 6 on Apple TV+. Thereafter, the others will successively be released every Friday on the streaming platform.

Among others, Dylan O’Brien, Victoria Pedretti, Sasha Alexander, Edward Burns, Kerry Bishé, Jacob Latimore, Josh Holloway, Michelle Wilson, Duncan Joiner, Austin Stowell, Emyri Crutchfield and the recently deceased Robert Forster, who died in October 2019, will feature in the cast. The series is expected to pay homage to the actor, who rose to fame in Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown, at the beginning of episode three entitled “Dynoman and the Volt” in which he plays one of the leading roles, reports Deadline.

Developed by Steven Spielberg’s company Amblin Television and Universal TV, the Amazing Stories revival was initially helmed by showrunner Bryan Fuller (Hannibal, Star Trek: Discovery) and executive producer Hart Hanson. However, they both left the project prematurely in February 2018 citing artistic differences, and were replaced by Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, who are also among the writers of the series.

The original Amazing Stories anthology series created by Steven Spielberg, comprised two seasons, which aired from 1985 to 1987. — AFP-Relaxnews