OK Boomer : Vida’s teen daughter uses TikTok to clap back at Azwan Ali's insults (VIDEO)

Cik B (left) has wielded the power of TikTok against Azwan Ali. — Pictures from Twitter/HavocCikb and YouTube/DivaAATersohor

PETALING JAYA, Feb 5 — In a stroke of Gen Z genius, Datuk Seri Vida’s daughter ‘Cik B’ has used TikTok to respond to TV personality Azwan Ali’s insults towards her mother, late siblings and her.

The video, which was reposted on Cik B’s Twitter account, shows her performing a comedic dance routine as Azwan’s expletive-laden rant plays in the background.

The tweet has blown up with more than 29,000 retweets and 36,000 likes so far.

“People say that actions speak louder than words,” Cik B wrote in the thread.

Twitter users heaped praise on the teenager for responding to Azwan’s degrading comments with a positive and creative approach.

“Cik B is my queen of positivity,” wrote @zhantafa.

“Yes Cik B, that’s how we screw negative vibes,” said @azienazlan_.

Azwan, also known as Diva AA, ignited a public spat with Vida by setting fire to perfume and a headscarf that was gifted to him by the cosmetics tycoon.

The 53-year-old was reportedly bitter about not being paid an appearance fee after attending an event hosted by Vida last year.

A video uploaded to his Twitter account showed him burning Vida’s gifts to him and cursing her out, telling her to “go and die” while bringing up her failed marriages, her two sons who perished in a house fire in 2013 and Cik B’s size and complexion.

Public opinion quickly swayed in Vida’s favour when she responded with an emotional video in which she condemned Azwan’s actions as cruel and insensitive.

“This whole affair has been very challenging for me and I’ve been stressing out a lot over it.

“I’ve been humiliated in ways I could never have expected,” she said.