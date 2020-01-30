Bad Bunny pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in new ‘6 Rings’

LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 — The Puerto Rican superstar is one of the numerous musicians who have reacted to the recent passing of Bryant in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, during which his daughter Gianna and seven others died.
The heartfelt 6 Rings, sung entirely in Spanish, directly refers to the 41-year-old athlete’s five NBA championship titles, as well as his “marriage that gave you your daughters”.
“Thinking that one left with you makes me lose control, but, nah it’s for you to have someone play with in heaven,” Bad Bunny sings before later adding, “You taught me that everything in life is done with passion/ And to win you have to have a heart.”
6 Rings also features a snippet of Bryant’s own retirement speech from the NBA, in which the basketball player is heard saying “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. And what can I say? Mamba out.”
The urbano star announced the tribute song on his social media, where he also opened up about his long-time admiration for Bryant.
“I would never have imagined that this would hurt me so much! I still remember the first time I saw a basketball game, at age 7 with my dad, and it was a game of this genius. From that day on he became my favourite player forever!! I have never mentioned it because it does not necessarily have to do with music, but this man has been an inspiration in many ways for me to be what I am today,” Bad Bunny explained in a lengthy Instagram post in Spanish.
View this post on Instagram
jamas hubiera imaginado que esto me dolería tanto! 💔 Aun recuerdo la primera vez que vi un juego de basket, a los 7 años con mi papá, y fue un partido de este genio, y desde ese día en adelante se convirtió en mi jugador favorito x100pre!! Nunca lo he mencionado por que no tiene que ver necesariamente con música, pero este hombre ha sido inspiración en muchos aspecto para yo poder ser lo que soy hoy. RIP GOAT!!! Descansa en PAZ!!!! Gracias por inspirarme tanto!! Gracias por tantas emociones!!! Que triste me siento!!! Se fue una leyenda!! Junto con una hermosa criatura y promesa del baloncesto como lo era tu hija Gianna WOW! Me rompe el alma saber que muy pronto iba a conocerte y compartir contigo! WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #RIPMAMBA @kobebryant
In addition to Bad Bunny’s 6 Rings, the music world also paid tribute to Bryant during the 2020 Grammys, which was held at the Staples Centre in which the athlete played for the Los Angeles Lakers for over 20 years.
“We’re all feeling crazy sadness right now. We’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” host Alicia Keys said during the ceremony.
Kanye West, Chance the Rapper and Kirk Franklin also paid homage to the late basketball player during a special Sunday Service gospel performance, with Yeezus singing “I was driving home/They was leaving your jersey on the freeway, and I just broke down, broke down, broke down.”
Discover Bad Bunny’s 6 Rings below: — AFP-Relaxnews