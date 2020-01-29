Vin Diesel is back in new teaser trailer for ‘F9’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘F9’ that sees the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and Tyrese Gibson among others to the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 29 — Universal Pictures has released a teaser trailer for upcoming highly anticipated sequel for the Fast and Furious franchise, F9.

Not much is known yet of the storyline for this ninth chapter, but the teaser sees Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) living a peaceful life as a family man with his son and wife — minus the hint at the end of trouble brewing ahead.

The film also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Enrique Guzman, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. John Cena, Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, Vinnie Bennett, and Michael Rooker have also been cast for the latest installment.

F9 is set for US release on May 22.