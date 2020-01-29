‘True Detective’ collaborators Matthew McConaughey, Nic Pizzolatto working on new series

Producer/actor Matthew McConaughey arrives for the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO’s series ‘True Detective’ season 3 at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles January 10, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 29 — Matthew McConaughey and Nic Pizzolatto are tipped to join forces again for a fresh TV series at FX, following their success on True Detective.

The duo — who last collaborated on the critically-acclaimed first season of True Detective, which was created by Pizzolatto, and starred McConaughey and Woody Harrelson — have reportedly landed a script-to-series order for a drama series titled Redeemer, which Pizzolatto will write and in which McConaughey will star.

Both will also executive produce the project, which is inspired by Patrick Coleman’s debut novel The Churchgoer, and all bets are on that the show will be a success, if the duo’s last endeavour as partners is any measure.

The debut season of True Detective scored 12 Emmy nominations with five wins, with McConaughey and Harrelson both nominated for best actor in a drama series, while Pizzolatto was nominated for best writing for a drama series.

For its part, the plot of the pair’s newest venture — Redeemer — will follow a former minister turned dissolute security guard (McConaughey), whose search for a missing woman in Texas leads him through a corruption and criminal conspiracy, as his past and present impact and entwine around a mystery of escalating violence and deceit (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews