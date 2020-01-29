Spike Jonze documentary on the Beastie Boys gets a first teaser (VIDEO)

Adam Yauch aka MCA and Mike Diamond aka Mike D of the American hip-hop group the Beastie Boys performing in the Auditorium Stravinski at the 41st Montreux Jazz Festival on July 9, 2007. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 29 — Beastie Boys Story will be available this spring on Apple TV +.

The first teaser for Beastie Boys Story has been unveiled on Apple TV+’s YouTube channel. Directed by Spike Jonze, the documentary was co-written by Mike D and Ad-Rock, otherwise known as Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz.

Beastie Boys Story will be released in IMAX theatres on April 3, before being made available on the Apple TV+ streaming platform on April 24. The director of Her and Being John Malkovich has a long history of collaborating with the Brooklyn trio, which dates back to the videos for Sure Shot and Sabotage in 1994.

In the documentary, Diamond and Horovitz (aka Ad-Rock) pay homage to the co-founder and bassist of the group, Adam “MCA” Yauch, who died following a three-year battle with cancer in May 2012. — AFP-Relaxnews