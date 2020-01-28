World box office: 'Bad Boys For Life' leads the takings race

'Bad Boys for Life' took top place in the weekend's box office. — Picture courtesy of Columbia Pictures

LOS ANGELES, Jan 28 — As “bad” as they ever were, as tough as they ever were, and still first at the box office. The action comedy starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence remains the world's best-selling movie with an additional 76 million dollars in takings at the weekend.

The other two films in the the world box-office top three are also unchanged with 1917 and Dolittle in second and third place. For its part, Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen, which launched in the US on January 24, has made less of splash than expected.

Bad Boys are good for business. According to figures reported by ComScore on Sunday, Bad Boys For Life retained its top-of-the-class status during its second weekend in movie theatres, remaining well ahead of Sam Mendes' 1917.

The third instalment in the Bad Boys saga by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, which stars the cult duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, took in an additional US$76 million (RM308.3 million), bringing its accumulated worldwide revenue to over US$215 million.

For its part, Sam Mendes's 1917 continued in second place. With US$39.5 million in sales over the weekend, the critically acclaimed film has been unable to retake the lead in the rankings in spite of its numerous rave reviews.

Nominated for Best Picture and Best Director awards in the Oscars, 1917 has grossed more than US$200 million worldwide since its release in theatres.

The final title in the top three comes as no surprise; Dolittle is the world's third best-selling movie for the second week in row. The Stephen Gaghan comedy, which stars Robert Downey Jr earned an additional US$25.7 million.

A performance that is all the more impressive when you consider that it was in competition with the latest release from Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen, which was ranked sixth in the world box office for its first weekend in theatres.

The world box-office top 10 (in millions of US dollars)

1. Bad Boys For Life — 76

2. 1917 — 39.5

3. Dolittle — 25.7

4. Jumanji: The Next Level — 17.5

5. The Man Standing Next — 15.8

6. The Gentlemen — 14.1

7. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — 10.7

8. Little Women — 10.3

9. Frozen 2 — 9.5

10. Spies in Disguise — 8.7 — AFP-Relaxnews