Sundance Film Festival screens Malaysian production firm’s fantasy drama ‘Come Away’

ACE Pictures’ president Peter Wong, ‘Come Away’ director Brenda Chapman, and ACE Pictures vice president of business affairs Emma Lee at the premiere for ‘Come Away’ at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. — Picture courtesy of ACE Pictures

PETALING JAYA, Jan 28 — Malaysian production company ACE Pictures is beaming with pride after its latest film Come Away was selected from more than 15,100 submissions for screening at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Come Away was among 118 feature-length films shortlisted for screening at Sundance, the biggest independent film festival in the United States which takes place every year in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The film, which stars A-listers Angelina Jolie, David Oyelowo, and Michael Caine, is the third Hollywood film financed by ACE Pictures to make it to the prestigious festival, after Clemency and Imaginary Order.

Directed by Brenda Chapman, who helmed Pixar’s Oscar-winning Brave, Come Away draws inspiration from the classic children’s tales Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan.

The fantasy drama tells the story of three siblings who spend their days fighting imaginary pirates and hunting for treasure in their idyllic country home.

The family is then left to contend with a monumental change when eldest brother David is sent off to boarding school by their aunt and an unexpected tragedy occurs.

ACE Pictures’ chief executive officer Johnny Chang said they hope to make a name for themselves in the international film arena, adding that Come Away’s Sundance achievement is just the beginning.

“It is definitely recognition for the team’s determination to bring to life appealing stories and present them to a global audience.

“It has always been our passion and goal to venture into the international film arena and learn from the world’s largest and best movie industry and to produce stories that stand out in a crowded film market,” Chang said in a press release.

Come Away is the latest of eight films to be funded and produced by Kuala Lumpur-based ACE Pictures, which is part of the diversified investment conglomerate ACE Holdings Berhad.