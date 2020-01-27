‘Bad Boys’ again do well for Sony, topping N. America box office

‘Bad Boys for Life,’ which is the third instalment in the saga directed by Michael Bay, follows on from ‘Bad Boys’ (1995) and ‘Bad Boys 2’ (2003). — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Jan 27 — Sony’s Bad Boys for Life stayed on top of the North American box office over the weekend, while war film 1917 held at second even as it continued racking up honors, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported yesterday.

Bad Boys, with popular actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprising their roles as two wise-cracking detectives, took in an estimated US$34 million for the three-day weekend, a surprising success for a sequel that kept fans waiting for 17 years.

Universal’s World War I drama 1917 continued its march forward, selling US$15.8 million in tickets to remain in second place while passing the US$100 million mark domestically since its release. The Sam Mendes film has piled up the awards, including top honours Saturday from the Directors Guild of America, and is considered an Oscar favourite.

In third place was Dolittle, Universal’s take on the beloved children’s book about a veterinarian who can talk to the animals. It took in US$12.5 million, a small fraction of its net budget of US$175 million, according to Hollywood Reporter. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr, Emma Thompson, Antonio Banderas and Marion Cotillard.

Fourth spot went to new release The Gentlemen, an action comedy from STX that took in US$11 million. The Guy Ritchie movie, with a star-studded (and mainly male) cast including Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, Henry Golding and Colin Farrell, tells the story of an American in London who encounters a series of complications when he decides to sell off his lucrative cannabis empire.

And in fifth, down one spot from last weekend, was Sony’s Jumanji: The Next Level, at US$7.9 million. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart star in the action sequel.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

The Turning (US$7.3 million)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (US$5.2 million)

Little Women (US$4.7 million)

Just Mercy (US$4.1 million)

Knives Out (US$3.7 million) — AFP