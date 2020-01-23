Daniel Radcliffe and Daniel Webber try to ‘Escape from Pretoria’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Escape from Pretoria’ that stars Daniel Radcliffe and Daniel Webber among others.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 23 — Momentum Pictures has released the first trailer for upcoming thriller Escape from Pretoria that stars Daniel Radcliffe and Daniel Webber.

Based on a true story, the film is about two white South Africans who were jailed in 1978 for working covert operations for the African National Congress. They attempt to escape from the notorious white man’s Pretoria Prison by creating wooden copies of jailer’s keys.

The film also stars Ian Hart, Mark Leonard Winter, Nathan Page, Stephen Hunter, Jeanette Cronin, David Wilson and Ratidzo Mambo.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Escape From Pretoria is the true story of Tim Jenkin (Radcliffe) and Stephen Lee (Webber), young, white South Africans branded ‘terrorists’, and imprisoned in 1978 for working covert operations for Nelson Mandela’s banned ANC. Incarcerated in Pretoria Maximum Security Prison, they decide to send the apartheid regime a clear message and escape! With breath-taking ingenuity, meticulous surveillance, and wooden keys crafted for 10 steel doors, they make a bid for freedom... Beyond a thrilling will-they-won’t-they-escape, this is the story of an oppressed majority’s struggle, and two ordinary men who stood-up to be counted in the pursuit of equality for all.”

Escape from Pretoria is set for US release on March 6.