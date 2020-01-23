Arja Lee says doesn’t care being labelled a ‘clown’, too old for ‘Dansa Dan Sing’

Arja Lee remains unfazed over comments about his participation in ‘Dansa Dan Sing’. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 —Arja Lee is unfazed and remains positive despite hurtful comments about him joining the new reality show Dansa Dan Sing.

The 37-year-old actor and singer, who was labelled as “too old” and acting like a clown stood his ground by saying that he did it for the sake of improving his showmanship.

“To me, the reason they created these kind of programmes was to produce more capable entertainers instead of just standing still while performing.

“While singing, we need to learn how to dance as well,” he told mStar, adding that some people would never stop saying bad things about others.

“I know they look at us older artists as clowns when we perform but isn’t it the same with the younger ones?”

“They can say anything they want because as an artist, we like to focus on positive things.”

Reality shows has always been close to Arja. — Picture via Instagram

Arja also said that he has nothing against the younger artistes, instead he was looking for experience while teaching himself to work in a group.

“Reality programmes are something that is close to me. I’ve joined Akademi Fantasia, Gempak Super Star and now Dansa Dan Sing.”

“There’s nothing I want to prove here. I just want to train myself to work as a team and produce something that has quality to society.”

“For someone who has been in the industry for quite some time, I don’t want to think about anything else except than to give my very best in my performance.”

Dansa Dan Sing is a reality programme that uses the elements of dancing and singing and it has been airing live every Sunday at 9pm since January 5 on Astro Ria (104) and Ria HD (123).



