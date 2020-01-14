Pearl Jam announces new album ‘Gigaton’ and tour dates

(From left) Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament, Eddie Vedder and Matt Cameron. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 14 — The band’s eleventh studio album will release this spring.

Pearl Jam has announced its first studio album in over six years, which will follow 2013’s Lightning Bolt. Titled Gigaton, the new record is set to arrive March 27.

After teasing an imminent announcement on social media last week, the band released an image of the new album cover as well as other details yesterday.

A first single, Dance of the Clairvoyants, will drop shortly.

The cover for Gigaton features a photo titled “Ice Waterfall” by Canadian photographer, filmmaker and marine biologist Paul Nicklen. The image, snapped in Svalbard, Norway, shows the Nordaustlandet ice cap releasing high volumes of meltwater.

The record was produced by Josh Evans.

“Making this record was a long journey,” said guitarist Mike McCready in a statement. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

In support of Gigaton, Pearl Jam will begin a 16-date North American tour in March, then head to Europe in June.

The band will also headline British Summer Time festival at London’s Hyde Park on July 10 with support from The Pixies and White Reaper.

Gigaton is available for preorder now. — AFP-Relaxnews