'WandaVision': New Marvel series will land on Disney+ in 2020 (VIDEO)

The new series 'WandaVision' will probably be set in the 1950s as this drawing shown in a short Disney+ video seems to imply. — Image courtesy of Disney+/Twitter via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — In a promotional video presenting the films and series available on its streaming platform in 2020, Disney revealed that it has brought forward the release date of one of its original Marvel creations. Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, WandaVision is set to land later this year on Disney+.

An initial glimpse of the series has been unveiled, however, the story line for WandaVision remains mysterious.

2020 has got off to a good start for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Initially planned for 2021, Disney has announced in a post on the Disney+ Twitter account that the new series WandaVision will air in the first year of the new decade.

Although no specific date was cited, the video did mark the occasion by offering a glimpse of a drawing of the series.

Is this not what 2020 vision means? From #ToyStory 4 and Aladdin to #LizzieMcGuire and WandaVision, here’s a look into our future at the blockbusters and Originals coming to #DisneyPlus this year. pic.twitter.com/QHGMHat89n — Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 1, 2020

Announced in 2019, the release of the WandaVision series was initially planned for 2021, some two years after the launch of Disney+ on November 12, 2019. Then at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios noted that it would be released in the spring of 2021.

In any case, Elizabeth Olsen will be back, a little earlier than expected, in the role of Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch, a character with telepathic and telekinetic superpowers. She will once again be cast alongside Paul Bettany, who plays the witch's on-screen partner Vision.

Both characters made their debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015 before a second outing in 2018 in Avengers: Infinity War and a third in the 2019 Avengers: Endgame.

Jac Schaeffer, who has also been recruited by Marvel for Black Widow, which is due out in 2020, will act as writer, producer and showrunner for the series, which is set in the 1950s.

As it stands, the number of episodes in WandaVision has not been disclosed, although Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that it will run for “a total of six hours.”

As for the rest of the cast, Kat Dennings (2 Broke Girls) will once again play Darcy Lewis while Randall Park (Ant-Man and the Wasp, Veep) will be back in the role of FBI agent Jimmy Woo. Teyonah Parris (Mad Men, If Beale Street Could Talk) will play the adult Monica Rambeau, who was first seen as a child in Captain Marvel. — AFP-Relaxnews