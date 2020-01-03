Justin Bieber details new YouTube docuseries

Justin Bieber performs at Z100’s Jingle Ball in Manhattan, New YorkDecember 9, 2016. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — The 10-episode series will arrive on January 27 at 12pm EST, with new instalments debuting on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The newly-teased Justin Bieber: Seasons will chronicle the creation of the superstar’s comeback album “through the lens of his closest confidants, friends, collaborators and Bieber himself”.

The upcoming full-length, announced by Bieber on Christmas Eve, will mark his first new studio effort in four years, following his 2015 Purpose.

“I’m excited, I’m just nervous a little bit. This album is different because of where I’m at in my life,” the vocalist explains in the trailer for Justin Bieber: Seasons, which also features a snippet of his upcoming new single, Yummy.

The YouTube Originals series will offer a behind-the-scenes look at Bieber’s life during the last four years, including never-before-seen footage of his marriage to model Hailey Baldwin.

“As humans we go through so many ups and downs. So many good seasons, bad seasons. Sometimes we wanna give up,” Bieber confesses in the new trailer.

In addition to appearing on a new docuseries, the 25-year-old musician will embark on a lengthy North American tour later this year. The trek, which will support Bieber’s new studio album, will kick off on May 14 in Seattle, Washington.

Bieber kept himself busy since the release of his last chart-topping album, Purpose.

He collaborated on songs with a variety of fellow hitmakers, including Ed Sheeran (I Don’t Care), Gucci Mane (Love Thru the Computer) and Post Malone (Déjà Vu).

He also joined rising star Billie Eilish on a remix of Bad Guy, which appeared on her record-breaking debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Last December, Bieber also curated his first online auction with his wife Hailey, with all proceeds of the sale going to charities LIFT Los Angeles and Inner-City Arts.

Discover the trailer for Bieber’s new YouTube Originals series, Justin Bieber: Seasons: — AFP-Relaxnews