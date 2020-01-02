‘The New Pope,’ ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ ‘Avenue 5’... Five not-to-be-missed series this January

'The New Pope' stars Jude Law and John Malkovich as competing pontiffs. — Picture courtesy of Sky

LOS ANGELES, Jan 2 — To get the year off to bright start, Netflix is bringing out a horror series that offers a fresh take on the legend of Dracula, BBC America is embarking on a new course with the 12th season of Doctor Who starring Jodie Whittaker, the era is set to change with The New Pope taking over from The Young Pope on HBO, while HBO is also planning, along with Amazon Prime Video, to whisk us off into space with Avenue 5 and Star Trek: Picard respectively.

Doctor Who

The Doctor is back but still pursued by a mysterious force. Doctor Who can count on the unfailing support of her allies in a confrontation with the massively destructive and homicidal Cybermen.

Season 12

January 1 on BBC One

Dracula

The legendary vampire is about to come to life again. Back from the grave, Count Dracula will be on the hunt for new victims. Charming, enthralling, and very gory... Who will quench the thirst for new blood?

Season 1

January 1 on BBC One, January 4 on Netflix

The New Pope

With Pius XIII in a coma, an English aristocrat by the name of Sir John Brannox becomes Pope. The change ushers in a new era in the church, but it is one that is troubled by the secrets of the incoming holy father. The situation comes to a head when Pius XIII awakes and sets out to take back the papal throne.

January 13 on HBO

Avenue 5

In an era when space has become a tourist destination, Ryan Clark, the charming and sharp-tongued captain of the space cruiser Avenue 5, struggles to manage his crew and passengers, notably the billionaire Herman Judd. When it is faced with imminent danger, the fate of the spaceship appears to be in jeopardy.

Season 1

January 19 on HBO

Star Trek: Picard

Captain Jean-Luc Picard was enjoying his retirement until it was interrupted by a young woman in need of assistance. In a bid to help, the former captain returns to his place on the bridge of the USS Enterprise. A new voyage begins.

Season 1

January 23 on CBS All Access, International territories from January 24 on Amazon Prime Video — AFP-Relaxnews