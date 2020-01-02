See this new TV spot for Blumhouse’s ‘Fantasy Island’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from horror reboot ‘Fantasy Island’ that stars Michael Pena, Lucy Hale and Maggie Q among others.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 2 — Sony Pictures has released a new TV spot for Blumhouse’s re-imagining of the classic 70s series Fantasy Island.

Michael Pena stars as Mr Roarke, who invites guests to his exclusive island resort to live out their dreams only to find themselves trapped when their fantasies turn into nightmares.

The film also stars Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Jimmy O. Yang, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Jimmy O. Yang, Portia Doubleday, Austin Stowell, Charlotte McKinney, Ryan Hansen and Michael Rooker.

The synopsis of the film reads: “In Blumhouse’s new spin on Fantasy Island, the enigmatic Mr Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.”

Fantasy Island is set for US release on February 14.