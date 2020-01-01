Barack Obama unveils his list of best music from 2019

Former US President Barack Obama delivers the 16th Nelson Mandela annual lecture in Johannesburg July 17, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Jan 1 — After revealing his favourite films, TV shows and books from 2019, the former American president completed his annual roundup with his musical highlights of the past 12 months.

Obama shared on social media his wide-ranging playlist for 2019, which blends smash hits like Lizzo’s Juice with more under-the-radar picks.

“From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick,” he wrote along with the list of his 35 picks for the year.

Among them are hits at the center of all sorts of year-end selections like Ozuna’s star-studded Baila Baila Baila (Remix), Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road remix with Billy Ray Cyrus and Rosalía’s Con Altura.

Chart-toppers Burna Boy, Frank Ocean, Beyoncé, J. Cole, Young Thug and Travis Scott were also mentioned by the former commander in chief, who also included in the list rising R&B star Summer Walker as well as gothic blues chanteuse Adia Victoria.

In August, Obama shared a “summer playlist 2019” with 44 catchy songs, which range from Drake’s Too Good featuring Rihanna to Van Morrison’s Brown Eyed Girl and Ella Fitzgerald’s How High the Moon.

With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy. pic.twitter.com/BS5ri1lvxz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) 24 August 2019

Unlike his previously shared books and film/TV series like, Obama’s best music picks are all included in a Spotify playlist.

Last June, Barack and Michelle Obama announced that they signed a deal with the Swedish streaming platform to create a series of exclusive podcasts through their production company Higher Ground Audio.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to amplify voices that are too often ignored or silenced altogether, and through Spotify, we can share those stories with the world. Our hope is that through compelling, inspirational storytelling, Higher Ground Audio will not only produce engaging podcasts, but help people connect emotionally and open up their minds — and their hearts,” the former First Lady said in a statement, without providing details on specific projects. — AFP-Relaxnews